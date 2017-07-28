Loading the player...

WIN: the babygrow that can help save a child's life St John Ambulance are helping to teach baby CPR with a fun babygrow

HELLO! have teamed up with St John Ambulance for a very exciting competition! St John Ambulance are giving away 30 limited edition baby CPR babygrows to HELLO! readers in a bid to help spread the little known but incredibly important lesson of baby CPR to as many parents as possible.

With the help of Humpty Dumpty, the leading first aid charity created a babygrow in 2016 which provides all the lifesaving information you need to help you remember what to do, just in case an emergency should happen. The babygrow is currently sold out and there are only 30 left, so make sure you take part in our competition! Competition closes at 23:59pm on Thursday 3 August.

How to give CPR to a baby and toddler

To enter and help us spread the word, follow us on Facebook and tag your friends and family in the comments section for a chance to win. There are 30 up for grabs, good luck!

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds recently highlighted the importance of taking baby and toddler CPR lessons on their respective Instagram accounts by revealing that they had both recently taken a course, and urging fellow parents to get involved.

Blake, 29, wrote alongside a picture which showed her with several training dummies: "ALL MAMAS AND DADDIES OUT THERE-- I can't recommend this enough, I took a CPR class with with a focus on babies and toddlers. Google "infant CPR class near me" and you'll see lots of listings. For those of you who haven't done it, you will love it. It's so helpful by giving you knowledge, tools, and some peace of mind."

And earlier last week, HELLO! went live on Facebook with Susan, from St John Ambulance, to talk everything about baby and toddler CPR. Watch here:

To donate to the charity, visit their website sja.org.uk/donate