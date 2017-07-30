Katie Piper shares cutest photo of daughter Belle, three, baking at home The acid attack survivor, 33, is pregnant with her second baby

Katie Piper's daughter Belle is the cutest! The author has given fans a sweet glimpse into her home life as she uploaded a photo of her child, three, baking in the kitchen. Belle was pictured putting the finishing touches to a tray of egg nest cakes, as Katie wrote: "Decorating whilst eating copious amounts of sugar." The doting mum, who is expecting her second child with husband Richard Sutton, also posted a snap of the final creation. "The finished master piece by Chef Belle and assistant Mummy," she sweetly wrote on Instagram.

Katie, 33, occasionally shares photos of her daughter but makes every effort to protect her child's privacy. Belle is usually pictured from the back, with her face hidden from view, and when she was a mere tot, Katie would doodle over her face in photos to completely conceal her identity. As she's grown older, Katie has treated fans to more regular pictures of her family, showing off Belle's birthday parties and fun days out bonding with her parents and cousins.

Decorating whilst eating copious amounts of sugar 😬😬😬 A post shared by Katie Piper (@katiepiper_) on Jul 29, 2017 at 10:35am PDT

Katie occasionally shares photos of her daughter Belle

Katie shows off incredible figure in rare bikini photo

The acid attack survivor and her husband Richard are set to become parents for a second time later this year. Katie is due on New Year's Eve, and it sounds like Belle is already preparing for her role as the doting big sister. Speaking exclusively to HELLO! magazine last month, Katie debuted her bump and said: "This morning, when I was getting dressed, Belle came over and kissed my tummy. I asked what she thinks I'm having and she said, 'A girl, like me'. I really don't have a preference, but I have a special bond with my own sister Suzy, who's also pregnant, so another girl would be lovely. I know Richie would love a son to play football with, but, honestly, we're thrilled either way."

Seaside holiday with Belles cousins- I just got thrashed at air hockey!!! A post shared by Katie Piper (@katiepiper_) on Jul 22, 2017 at 10:22am PDT

The philanthropist hides her daughter's face from view

The philanthropist also admitted that she and Richard had been trying for a second baby for a while. "I've been asked so many times if we were planning to have another child. The truth is, we were trying for about a year and a half, but that's such a private and emotional thing when you're going through it," she said.