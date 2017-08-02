Emma Willis reveals daughter Isabelle, eight, is already taking selfies The presenter, 41, shares three children with her husband Matt Willis

Emma Willis has opened up about the effect social media has on her young children, revealing that her daughter Isabelle, eight, is already taking selfies. In a new interview with Stylist, Emma reflected on how we are slaves to our own image. "Perfection doesn't exist," she said. "My daughter has an iPad. I was flicking through the pictures and saw she'd been taking selfies. I asked her, 'Why do you have to pose with your lips like that? Your lips are huge, you don't need to push them out more.' But it's the world they live in. The only thing I can do is try to educate her in the most level-headed way possible."

Emma, who shares three children with her husband Matt, also admitted that she never liked the spotlight in the early stages of her career – even when she was a model. "I was always a shy kid," said the presenter, 41. "I know it probably doesn't seem that way now, but the kid that was in me then who was super shy is probably why I now question how I am doing this."

She added: "Even when I was a model, I was like, 'How am I doing this?' I think it's partly that I've grown up in a normal place, living a very normal working-class life and this doesn't happen to people like me. Even now, I never relish those Big Brother doors opening on a Friday night. I think, 'Please get me through this,' but I also love it and it's fun."

Emma and her husband Matt, 34, are the proud parents to daughter Isabelle, five-year-old son Ace and daughter Trixie Grace, who turned one in May. The couple celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary last month, with the Busted musician taking to Instagram to share an old throwback of Emma when she was pregnant. In the caption, he wrote: "I have been lucky enough to be married to this incredible woman for 9 years today! You have given me so much baby. I treasure every minute we spend together. And I'm quite aware I'm punching! Here's to the next 70+ years... xxx."