James Corden's wife Julia shows first hint of baby bump after confirming pregnancy The couple are expecting their third child together

James Corden's wife Julia is bumping along nicely! The mum-of-two was the picture of health as she made her first red carpet outing since her pregnancy was announced last month. Julia showed just a hint of her small baby bump as she stepped out in a blue shift dress that featured a floral pattern. She was accompanying her husband James to the launch of the new Carpool Karaoke series – the popular segment on James' The Late Late Show which is being made into a stand-alone TV show.

The comedian's publicist confirmed the happy news in July, with several reports claiming that Julia is due in December. The couple are clearly over the moon to be expecting another baby; they are already the proud parents to a son Max, six, and a two-year-old daughter Carey. James and Julia married in September 2012, with the reception taking place at celebrity hotspot Babington House in Somerset.

James and Julia are the proud parents to two children

With a third child on the way, life is set to get even busier for James, whose TV career is thriving in the States. His famous Carpool Karaoke segment is being turned into its own TV series with stars including Will Smith, Ariana Grande and John Legend set to take part.

The new show from Apple Music will see a celebrity pair taking a trip while singing along to their personal playlists. In Will's segment, the Fresh Prince of Bel Air star and James stand up in their car to dance along with a marching band, while Ariana dresses up for her segment with green body paint and a pair of reindeer antlers. Other stars who will feature on the show include Alicia Keys, Metallica, Miley Cyrus and Game of Thrones actresses Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams.