Danny Jones' wife Georgia shares cutest baby scan photo - see it here The couple are expecting their first baby in January!

Georgia Jones, wife of McFly star Danny Jones, has shared the sweetest ultrasound photo of the newest edition to their family on her Instagram page. The pregnant model, who was crowned Miss England in 2007, captioned her 12-week scan: "Still blows my mind that this little person is growing inside me." She proceeded to tell her followers to watch her second vlog where she talks about the overwhelming emotion of the experience.

In the vlog, Georgia confesses how she had hoped to video her ultrasound but she was "an emotional wreck for the majority of it" and didn't even manage to get the camera out. "It was amazing seeing that little person wriggling about inside," she said. "Actually seeing it [the baby] made it feel more real." The mum-to-be did not reveal the gender of the couple's first child. She is due to give birth in January 2018.

Georgia shared the cutest baby scan on Instagram

Fans sent an abundance of congratulations, as her avid followers were excited to see the model venturing into video blogging to share a personal insight into her pregnancy experience. One fan commented: "Love watching your insta stories and vlogs. It's such an amazing experience enjoy every minute because it goes so fast," whilst another wished her and her baby good health: "Hope baby continues to be healthy and that you're resting as much as you need to!﻿"

Danny and Georgia announced their pregnancy news in an exclusive interview with HELLO! last month. The singer revealed: "I think we're having a boy. I'm going to be a mess at the birth – when I find out if we have a son or a daughter, when I meet him or her. I'd love to know but we've decided we want to have that big surprise."

The mum-to-be shared her experience on her new vlog channel

Having just returned from a relaxing summer holiday on the Greek island of Santorini, the couple are preparing for a hectic few months. Danny is a judge on The Voice Kids UK, which is the first series of the show and a junior version of The Voice UK. The McFly star was overcome with emotion during the final week of blind auditions as he empathised with an 11-year-old contestant over the absence of a father figure.