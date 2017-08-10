Stephanie Davis reveals she has suffered stress-induced miscarriage in heartbreaking post The former Hollyoaks actress has been embroiled in a nasty legal battle with her ex Jeremy McConnell

Stephanie Davis has shared a heartbreaking post on Instagram, revealing that she has lost her baby. The former Hollyoaks actress, 24, shared a quote by Angela Schmeider that read: "I'll see you in my dreams tonight. I'll kiss your cheek and hold you tight. I have no tears left to cry. You've flown away my butterfly…" Alongside the poignant quote, Stephanie gave details about her tragic loss, saying that the grief and pain is "unbelievable".

"To lose a child is something I hope no one EVER goes through. The grief and pain is UNBELIEVABLE. Words CANNOT describe. My heart is BROKEN," she wrote. The actress then claimed she lost her baby due to the stress she has been through with her ex-boyfriend Jeremy McConnell. The pair have been embroiled in a nasty legal battle and on Monday, reality TV star Jeremy was found guilty of domestic assault; he is awaiting a sentence.

Stephanie shares a young son Caben with her ex

In her post, Stephanie, who shares a seven-month-old son Caben with her ex, said: "He's not paid ANYTHING towards Caben since he was born. He doesn't care about his child, he was simply a trophy child to him. He was found guilty, for a reason. He destroyed my life and took away my happiness."

The English actress concluded her post by saying she hoped to inspire women in a similar position. "I hope to help women of domestic violence, to stop what happened to me to other women," Stephanie wrote. "I would like to grieve for my child, find strength and move on. I walked into that court with my head held high after he laughed and goaded me, and I continue to be strong, be a good mum to my son and if ANYTHING has come from my horrific ordeal, to help those who have been in my shoes and help give them the hope, that there is light at the end.

The actress' ex Jeremy was found guilty of domestic abuse

"I don't know HOW I'm standing, but I am. And what doesn't kill you makes you stronger! I will NEVER again be treated the way I was. Thank you to domestic violence for helping me and building me back up." She added: "Thankfully I'm here to tell the tale. Mummy loves u little one GBNF."