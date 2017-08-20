Amanda Holden’s daughter Lexi is the double of her glam mum – see the rare snap! The star shared a photo of her beautiful daughter on holiday

Amanda Holden has shared a rare photo of her 11-year-old daughter Lexi on a family holiday and the pair look almost identical! In the photo, Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda, 46, looks stunning with her glowing skin and hair tied back, while young Lexi is the image of her mum with long, sun-kissed hair and the same brown eyes. The star’s followers couldn’t believe how alike the mother and daughter are!

Me and #angel #lexi #daughter #familytime #holidays #growinguptoofast A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback) on Aug 19, 2017 at 11:09am PDT

“Me and #angel #lexi#daughter #familytime #holidays#growinguptoofast,” wrote Amanda. The star’s fans adored the picture with many noticing the family likeness. One wrote: “Wow Lexi is Mandy's mini me,” and another said, “Wow she's like her mum absolutely stunning xx.” A third fan told the actress: “She is a clone of you x @noholdenback.” There were more compliments for Lexi and Amanda, with a follower posting: “Beautiful! Enjoy your time together. They grow up so fast!” Another said: “She’s your double.”

Lexi – full name Alexa Louise – is Amanda's eldest child with husband Chris Hughes. The couple, who tied the knot in December 2008, are also parents to Hollie Rose, age five. Amanda has previously spoken about Lexi, telling Metro: "I do this thing at the moment when I drop Lexi off at school - I wind the window down and shout, 'I love you!' and she turns round and glares at me. Or I turn the music up really loud and wind the windows down so I'm like a rapper mum. It's hilarious!"

#lastfewrays #reflection Mandy sat on a wall.#humptymandy #summer slipping away #time #familytime #holidays #cherisheverymoment A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback) on Aug 19, 2017 at 8:49am PDT

This week Amanda also shared a photo of herself looking stunning in a blue swimming costume and sun hat, as she posed sitting on a wall during her holiday. She wrote: “#lastfewrays #reflection Mandy sat on a wall.#humptymandy#summer slipping away #time #familytime#holidays #cherisheverymoment.” One fan told her: “You look amazing. Please write a book and tell us all your secrets.”