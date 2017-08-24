Hollyoaks star Kieron Richardson shares rare photo of his twins The actor became a first-time father to Chase and Phoebe in May

Kieron Richardson has delighted fans by sharing a very rare photo of his twins, Chase and Phoebe. The star uploaded a picture showing his babies lying in their bouncers and watching the hit Channel 4 soap, Hollyoaks – in which Kieron stars as Ste Hay. Alongside the image, the 31-year-old wrote: “My little babies watching @hollyoaksofficial before bed. #cute.”

My little babies watching @hollyoaksofficial before bed #cute A post shared by Kieron Richardson (@mrkieronrichardson) on Aug 22, 2017 at 11:08am PDT

Kieron Richardson shared a sweet photo of twins Chase and Phoebe with his fans

Kieron and his husband, Carl Hyland, became first-time fathers in May of this year, when they welcomed their twins via a surrogate. Kieron broke the news of their arrival on social media, sharing a photo of the babies’ hospital wristbands, and writing alongside: “Welcome Chase and Phoebe Rae x.” Fans were quick to congratulate the new dads, with one writing: “Congratulations to you both. Those twins are blessed.” According to the wristbands, the twins were born on 22 May, with Chase being born first at 6.11pm and Phoebe Rae 20 minutes later at 6.34pm.

Kieron and his husband Carl Hyland became first-time fathers in May

Kieron and Carl tied the knot in 2015 in the Peak District. It was certainly a star-studded affair; the couple’s 12 bridesmaids included Hollyoaks actresses Jennifer Metcalfe and Jorgie Porter. Twitter was abuzz with messages of congratulations for the happy couple. "12 brides, 2 grooms and 1 amazing venue = the most beautiful wedding," wrote Mandip Gill, who plays Phoebe McQueen. "Thank you for sharing your special day @MrkieronR & Carl"



Jorgie, who plays Theresa McQueen, also thanked the grooms for their choice of bridesmaid outfit. "Thank you to @mrkieronrichardson and Carl for giving me this beautiful dress wear," she tweeted. "My dress was like a bubble bath x"