Paddy McGuinness' wife Christine talks new struggles with autistic son Leo The doting mum has shared has opened up about her problem with feeding her little boy

Paddy McGuinness' wife Christine has opened up about the struggles she faces when it comes to feeding her four-year-old son Leo. The doting mum revealed last month that Leo and his twin Penelope had been diagnosed with autism, and has now given an insight into her problems with feeding her little boy. Taking to her Instagram account, Christine explained that Leo will only eat certain foods, including fries from McDonalds. The mother-of-three wrote that the brand's fries were his "safe food," and that the family were facing a problem because their local chain was temporarily closed.

Paddy McGuinness and wife Christine are the doting parents to autistic twins Penelope and Leo

Wanting her son to eat, Christine continued to add that she was prepared to take an hour's drive to the next branch. The caring mum told fans that her son wasn’t a spoilt or fussy eater, but instead has a serious sensory issue when it comes to food. She added that she hoped that her "darling boy," will vary his diet a lot more in the future.

Shortly after sharing the post online, fellow parents were quick to send messages of support, with many having gone through similar struggles themselves. One wrote: "I totally understand we have three children with autism," while another suggested: "Have you tried fries to go? They are in a red box and you cook them in the microwave. Nearly the same as McDonalds." A third added: "Same, ours shut for a month. Nightmare."

Paddy and Christine are also parents to eleven-month-old daughter Felicity

Christine and Paddy are also parents to eleven-month-old daughter Felicity, and the mum recently confessed on This Morning that she was worried that her youngest is showing symptoms similar to her older siblings. "I am looking for little things," she explained. "If she does have autism, we’ll get her the help she needs. She does things like standing on her tippy toes, and she likes dry food. But she is brand new, I don't want to put too much pressure on it."