Paddy McGuinness' wife Christine reveals their twins have autism The mum-of-three made the revelation in an Instagram post celebrating their birthday

Paddy McGuinness' wife Christine has revealed that their four-year-old twins have autism. The 29-year-old made the revelation in an Instagram post to celebrate twins Leo and Penelope's fourth birthday on Sunday, which contained a heartfelt poem she had written especially for her children.

"Today you both turn four, and I celebrate so much more. In the last 12 months you have learnt to talk, and you are using flat feet to walk. You are conquering your daily challenges, and I'm here to hold your hand, when your dealing with sensory overload, the quietest room sounds like a big brass band," Christine wrote.

💙💖 My babies, My world 🌎 #Autism #AutismAwareness A post shared by Christine McGuinness (@mrscmcguinness) on Jul 2, 2017 at 4:30am PDT

Christine McGuinness wrote a sweet poem to her twins Leo and Penelope

"You excel in mathematics and amateur dramatics and you amaze me everyday, because you are beautiful inside and out, in an extra special way. The meltdowns, the routines and all the planning ahead. The groundhog days, the beige food and the temperamental 'time for bed'."

STORY: Paddy McGuinness welcomes baby girl - find out her adorable name

Christine's touching poem concluded: "I love you unconditionally, and I will encourage you both to embrace your autism. Because you are totally unique and fantastically awesome. All my love always, Mummy."

The mother-of-three also shared another photo of a cupcake with a 4-shaped candle on top, with another sweet message to her two eldest children. "Happy birthday to my gorgeous twins Leo & Penelope #4today. How fabulous you have grown from then, Leo – 6lb7oz and Penelope – 6lb10oz," Christine captioned the photo. "You changed my life forever, swapping my stilettos for slippers and discovering a patience I didn't know I had. I love you both more than you will ever know."

Paddy and Christine have three children together

Neither Christine nor Paddy have previously spoken about their children's health, and the post was understandably well received by fans, many of whom praised the couple for the way they are raising their children. One commented: "Well if you could possibly go up any higher on that pedestal I see you on you just did. Christine you never fail to amaze me in all you have achieved, battled with and your never ending strength which motherhood takes from us all."

Christine married Take Me Out host Paddy in June 2011, and they welcomed their twins Leo and Penelope two years later. The couple are also parents to daughter Felicity, who was born in September 2016.