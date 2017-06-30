Beyonce and Jay Z's baby names appear to have been revealed Beyonce and Jay Z welcomed their twins in early June

Beyonce and Jay Z appear to have revealed the names of their newborn twins! The proud parents let a huge clue out of the bag on Friday, 30 June, when it ws discovered that the company owned by the superstar parents had filed legal documents to trademark the names Rumi Carter and Sir Carter, TMZ was the first to report. The Drunk in Love singer reportedly welcomed her two babies with Jay Z by her side the night of 19 June, or the following morning, at a medical centre in Los Angeles. A source revealed to People magazine that the pair were "thrilled" to welcome the twins and had already started telling their family and friends the happy news.

The names have been tradmarked for all manner of future purposes, including baby teething rings, pushchairs, hair ribbons and rattles, in addition to tote bags, sports balls, key chains, cosmetics and fragrances, according to TMZ.

The couple are already parents to five-year-old Blue Ivy, and Beyonce has previously opened up about motherhood to ABC News. She said: "I am very protective. I just want to make sure that she can have a healthy, safe, normal life. In the back of my mind, she's my priority. And life is completely different now. So I'm - I feel really, really just lucky that I can still do what I love, and now have a way bigger meaning. And that's to be her mother."

Beyonce announced her pregnancy back in February with a post on Instagram which broke records after receiving over 7.8 million favourites in 24 hours. Celebrities were offered their congratulations, with Chrissy Teigen writing: "But really. Congrats to my best friend Beyoncé. I love you so much. Hive forever," while Rita Ora wrote: "Yay!!! Congratulations!!! Soooooo beautiful!!!!"

HELLO! has contacted Beyonce's representative for confirmation.