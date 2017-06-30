Serena Williams' coach was 'angry' she didn't reveal her pregnancy to him The tennis champion had just found out she was pregnant before winning the Australian Open

Serena Williams managed to hide her pregnancy from fans for five months, but it seems her coach Patrick Mouratoglou was also left in the dark in the early days. Patrick, who has worked as Serena's tennis coach since 2012, was not aware she was expecting when she played – and won – the Australian Open back in January.

When asked on Good Morning Britain if he knew, Patrick admitted: "Not at all and I'm angry she didn't tell me. I think she was herself so surprised, she didn't expect it. I think she kind of panicked like wow, I mean it's crazy to be ready to play a major and find out that you're pregnant a few days before. So I think she thought, 'Okay let's not say anything and pretend I'm not and see what's happening' – and she won the tournament."

Serena was pregnant when she won the Australian Open in January

Serena, who is expecting her first child with fiancé Alexis Ohanian in the autumn, has been keeping active throughout her pregnancy. "She's playing tennis every day, which sounds crazy," said Patrick. "She posted photos on her social media with her belly and playing tennis. She played yesterday and the day before so mentally she's already preparing for her comeback. But you never know, once she has the baby in her arms we'll see how she feels. If she feels like doing all that effort to come back or being a mother which is great, too. It's a choice that she will make at that time."

Venus 'at fault' in fatal car crash, police say

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Jun 17, 2017 at 5:55am PDT

Serena has been showing off photos of her baby bump

Of whether Serena will return to the sport after giving birth, Patrick added: "I mean it's very difficult to say. I'm not a woman. But I know for a woman to have a baby it changes completely your life. But we're speaking on a regular basis with Serena and she definitely wants to come back, she's talking about it all the time."

The 35-year-old mum-to-be has been sharing pictures of her bump with fans on social media. But earlier this week, Serena showed off her full figure as she posed nude on the cover of Vanity Fair. In the interview, Venus William's sister admitted that she was in complete shock when she saw the positive pregnancy test result. "My heart dropped. Like literally it dropped," Serena admitted. "Oh my God, this can't be – I've got to play a tournament. How am I going to play the Australian Open? I had planned on winning Wimbledon this year."