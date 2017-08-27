Harry Judd praises 'hero' wife Izzy following safe arrival of second baby Baby Kit Harry Francis Judd was born on Saturday morning

Congratulations Harry and Izzy Judd! On Saturday, the celebrity couple became the proud parents of two following the safe arrival of their baby son. Doting dad Harry shared the happy news with fans on Twitter, revealing that the couple have named the baby Kit. He wrote: "We have a son! Kit Harry Francis Judd arrived this morning at 6.37. Both he & his Mummy are doing very well! @mrs_izzyjudd is my hero."

We have a son! Kit Harry Francis Judd arrived this morning at 6:37. Both he & his Mummy are doing very well! @mrs_izzyjudd is my hero 🙌🏽 — Harry Judd (@mcflyharry) August 26, 2017

Harry Judd announced the birth of his baby son on Saturday evening

Messages came flooding in shortly after the announcement, with Harry's McFly bandmate Tom Fletcher being one of the first to congratulate his friend. Taking to his own Twitter account, the dad-of-two re-tweeted the announcement, writing: "THE BEST NEWS! I cried happy cries into my breakfast ceral this morning over this. And the coolest name award goes to…Kit Judd!" Fans were also quick to sent their well wishes, with one writing: "Congratulations. Another McFly baby, this is going to be one big band!"

THE BEST NEWS! I cried happy cries into my breakfast cereal this morning over this. And the coolest name award goes to...Kit Judd! https://t.co/pWI4GJ2s8O — Tom Fletcher (@TomFletcher) August 26, 2017

Tom Fletcher was among those to congratulate Harry and Izzy

Last week, fans took to guessing the baby's gender after Harry posted a sweet photo of Izzy looking down lovingly at her growing baby bump. The dimly lit picture, which was simply captioned: "We can't wait to meet you [love heart emoji]," went down a treat, with many believing that the couple would be having a son. "Boy bump," one said, while another wrote: "I guess a boy." A third observed the size of the bump, writing: "Is she not having twins?"

We can't wait to meet you ❤️ A post shared by H A R R Y J U D D (@harryjudd) on Aug 20, 2017 at 11:43am PDT

Fans guessed the baby's gender after Harry posted this sweet photo

The happy couple, who are also parents to 18-month-old Lola, announced their pregnancy news back in April in a seriously sweet series of photos. Harry posted a photo of Izzy and Lola, which showed them sitting next to each other on the floor wearing matching dungarees and clutching their stomachs. "Lola, where's baby?" the image was captioned.

Meanwhile, Izzy posted another adorable picture of her and Lola, this time with the little girl tenderly kissing her growing bump. Opening up about their previous struggles to conceive their first daughter, she wrote of her “miracle” pregnancy: "Harry, Lola and I are so happy to share our news. After having IVF to conceive Lola people used to say to me you'll probably fall pregnant naturally next time. I wondered how it would ever be that simple after all the difficulties we have previously faced. I never believed we would be lucky enough, but whilst writing Dare to Dream this little miracle happened. I want to give others hope that amazing things can happen."