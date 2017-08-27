Ronnie Wood's adorable twin daughters are following in their dad's musical footsteps Doting dad Ronnie posted a sweet photo of twins Gracie and Alice in his studio

As the daughters of Rolling Stone Ronnie Wood, it was only a matter of time before Gracie and Alice started showing an interest in music. The adorable little girls, who turned one in May, were pictured playing the keyboard while in their dad's studio in a new photo posted on Ronnie's Instagram account. In the snap, captioned: "Starting them young," Ronnie looks on proudly at his daughters, looking cool in a black leather jacket and trainers.

Family man Ronnie, who recently revealed his secret battle with lung cancer, told The Guardian that his health scare had made him even more grateful for his children. He said: "With these little twin girls in my life, it just really makes you want to be around longer to watch them grow. "Having that second chance, it's made me even more grateful to enjoy the twins, enjoy the kids I already have, enjoy Sally, enjoy going back on the road, all of it."

Ronnie, who is also a father to sons Jesse Wood, Tyrone Wood, Jamie Wood and daughter Leah Wood, spoke about family life in an exclusive interview with HELLO! back in March. "Any time I'm with her [Sally] and the girls, that's the best for me, nothing tops it," he said. "When the twins come into our bed and we're all snuggled up together, that, for me, is wonderful – my idea of heaven. It's special. The girls are so cuddly and gorgeous. I'm a lucky man."

Ronnie and actress and producer Sally, 39, welcomed their twins, full names Gracie Jane and Alice Rose, on May 30 last year. Prior to their arrival, Ronnie told HELLO! magazine that he had some keen babysitters on hand in the form of his Rolling Stones bandmates, including Mick Jagger. He said: "The Rolling Stones are all thrilled. Keith loves kids, so he's excited, and Mick keeps telling me to give him a year and then he'll be our nanny. So now we're calling him Nanny Mick."