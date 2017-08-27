Amir Khan's ex-wife Faryal Makhdoom announces surprise pregnancy Faryal is set to become a mother for the second time

Faryal Makhdoom has revealed that she is pregnant with her second baby in a surprise post on Twitter. The 26-year-old model and estranged wife of Amir Khan told fans on Saturday: "Alhumdulilah , blessed with baby number 2 in my tummy. #Excited eating away, can't stop." Fans were quick to send their well wishes shortly after she announced the news, with one writing: "Congratulations on such beautiful news." Another wrote: "I had a feeling you were pregnant before you announced it. Congratulations beautiful." A third questioned whether the father was Amir, following their split, asking: "Who's the father?"

Faryal Makhdoom shared her pregnancy news with fans on Twitter

Earlier in the month, Amir accused fellow boxer Anthony Joshua of having an affair with Faryal, but later withdrew the claims. Taking to Twitter, the 30-year-old wrote: "@anthonyfjoshua glad all is cleared up and all lies. I got angry like any man would. No truth to it. Good to know. All the best." To which, Anthony, 27, simply replied: "Apology accepted."

Amir Khan and Faryal Makhdoom share a three-year-old daughter together

Amir, who shares three-year-old daughter Lamaisah with Faryal, previously announced the couple's separation in a series of angry tweets. He wrote: "So me and the wife Faryal have agreed to split. I'm currently in Dubai. Wish her all the best." In another post, Amir claimed that Faryal was secretly conversing with fellow British heavyweight Anthony. Sharing a screenshot of a private Snapchat conversation, the caption read: "Faryal moved on quick. Always mentioned to me how much she wanted to be with another guy, from all people another boxer." He added: "Lol moved up in the weight classes lol. Trust me I ain't the jealous type. No need to send me pictures of the men your talking to disgusted. Left my family and friends for this Faryal. I'm not hurt but another fighter. I'm making it public. You getting the divorce #Golddigger." [sic]

Amir and Faryal tied the knot in 2013 in a wedding, exclusively covered by HELLO!. At the time, The Bolton born boxer revealed he was set to become a "changed man" after marrying the political science student after a week-long elaborate and energetic stunning Muslim ceremony. "I've lived the young life, I've done everything I've wanted to do," he shared. "Now is the right time to settle down and start my own family."