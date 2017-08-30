Jack Osbourne and wife Lisa reveal they are expecting another baby The couple are already parents to daughters Pearl, five, and two-year-old Andy

The Osbourne family is expanding! Jack Osbourne and his wife Lisa have revealed that they are expecting another baby together. Lisa announced the happy news on her Instagram account, sharing a mirror selfie showing her posing with her baby bump on display. "Literally ate the biggest burrito ever," she joked alongside. Jack, 31, and Lisa, 30, are already parents to two little girls; Pearl, five, and two-year-old Andy.

Literally ate the biggest burrito ever 🌯 A post shared by Lisa Osbourne (@mrslisao) on Aug 28, 2017 at 12:25pm PDT

Jack and Lisa Osbourne are expecting their third child together

In a recent interview with People, Lisa opened up about family life with her young brood. "Sometimes it's really hard whenever they're super small and they just wanna be with you and on you all the time," she admitted. "[Sometimes] at the end of the day I'm touched out – I'm like, 'Everyone just back off, I don't want anyone within ten feet of me.' But they're only going to be this little for so long, and you want to absorb all those cuddles. I just tell myself, 'This is not gonna last.' I try to really savour it."

Happy national siblings day! These two are besties and I couldn't be happier about it 😻 A post shared by Lisa Osbourne (@mrslisao) on Apr 10, 2017 at 9:18am PDT

The couple are already parents to Pearl, five and Andy, two

Earlier this year, Jack and Lisa were asked if they hoped to welcome any more children, and said at the time that they were putting baby plans on hold. "I do want more kids," Jack told Us Magazine in May. "Lisa is kind of like, 'Let's just pump the brakes a little.' Because you know, Lisa started [cake business] Fancy Sprinkles, she's kind of very occupied."

Jack and Lisa, who have been married since October 2012, proudly introduced their youngest daughter Andy in HELLO! magazine, just a month after she was born. "We feel really lucky," Jack told HELLO!. "Pearl is such an awesome kid and we can already tell that Andy's amazing. It's the weirdest thing when you already have one child, who you love so much. I look at Pearl and I think, 'How can I have this twice?'"

Lisa added: "With the first, it's instant. You've created the best kid ever. The second child it's like, 'Hang on, I have an amazing kid already and I don't know you yet.' Every day Andy gets bigger, I love her more and more."