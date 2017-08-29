Hollyoaks star Rachel Adedeji reveals she is five months pregnant The former X Factor contestant showed off her baby bump on Instagram

Hollyoaks star Rachel Adedeji is expecting her first baby. The 26-year-old actress broke the news on Twitter and Instagram, showing off her blossoming baby bump as she posed alongside her husband Jason Finegan. Rachel, who plays Lisa Loveday on the Channel 4 soap, wrote: "Delighted to say that Jason and I are expecting our first child! Baby Adedeji will be due 27th December Xx." Jason also retweeted the post, writing: "Baby Finedeji is coming!"

Rachel has been asking her co-stars Jennifer Metcalfe and Chelsee Healey, who play Mercedes and Goldie McQueen respectively, about motherhood. The actresses gave birth to their first children earlier this year. "Jen and Chelsee are both getting on brilliantly and have been giving me loads of advice," the mum-to-be told Closer magazine.

The actress is due at the end of December

"When Chelsee found out, she said to me, 'It's the best thing ever, you can't imagine ever loving anything as much as you love your baby'. And Jen has been amazing – I couldn't ask for a better friend. As soon as I found out I was pregnant, I was like, 'Jen, what do I do?'" said Rachel. "She's an amazing mother and seeing her and Greg with Daye is just adorable. We've been talking about holidaying together once my baby arrives."

Rachel and Jason married two years ago

Rachel and Jason married two years ago at Stoke Park, Buckinghamshire. The bride looked stunning in a full-length lace gown that featured a plunging neckline and a diamante belt. She completed her princess-bride look with a tiara.

The TV star first rose to prominence after competing in The X Factor in 2009. Rachel reached the live finals and since leaving the talent show, the vocal powerhouse has starred in Jesus Christ Superstar and Thriller Live.