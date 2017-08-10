Jenson Button's ex Jessica Michibata pregnant with first baby The news comes 20 months after the couple split

Congratulations to Jessica Michibata, who is pregnant with her first baby! The 32-year-old model revealed her exciting news on Instagram, sharing one snapshot taken at her recent baby shower in which she poses with a 'Baby Girl' cake. The Japan-born model has also uploaded a number of baby bump photos, including one taken on the beach in which she cradles her growing tummy. "Feeling summery and blessed," she wrote alongside.

So grateful for my #babyshower ❤️👶🏼🎂 Thank you everyone ❤️ Especially @minakolydiahonda & @senapan701 for organizing it 😘❤️❤️❤️ #itsaGIRL ❤️👨‍👩‍👧❤️🍼👙👠🌹💄💅🏼🤸🏻‍♀️🎀 #jmbabyshower A post shared by Jessica Michibata (@jessicamichibata) on Jul 26, 2017 at 6:06pm PDT

Jessica Michibata is pregnant with her first child - a baby girl

The happy announcement comes 20 months after Jessica and Jenson Button announced the end of their year-long marriage, in December 2015. It is not known who the father of her baby is. Formula One driver Jenson, 37, and Jessica first met in 2008 in a hotel bar, and started dating a few months later. They tied the knot in Hawaii in December 2014, confirming their marriage in a sweet Twitter message on New Year's Eve from "Mr & Mrs Button".

Speaking to HELLO! a short while after their nuptials, Jessica opened up about their "incredible" wedding day. "It was very private and intimate," she revealed. "We wrote our own vows because we wanted to say something that was personal to just the two of us. I designed my own dress – something very simple and modest – and I could hear my sisters crying at several points during the service."

Feeling summery and blessed💞👶🏼 A post shared by Jessica Michibata (@jessicamichibata) on Jul 11, 2017 at 8:21pm PDT

The mum-to-be showed off her baby bump in a beach snapshot

News of the couple's split was met with surprise from fans. A spokesperson for the F1 driver said at the time: "Jenson and Jessica have decided to go their separate ways and it is very amicable. There is no-one else involved." Jenson is now in a relationship with 27-year-old American model Brittny Ward.