The powerful reason why Alexis Ohanian thinks Serena Williams is carrying a girl The tech mogul says his baby's strength proves she is a girl

With only weeks to go before Serena Williams welcomes her first child, her fiancé Alexis Ohanian has opened up about his lady love and shared his prediction on the sex of their child.

The 33-year-old Reddit-founder stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on 1 August and revealed that he has a pretty strong hunch his first child is going to be a girl. How does he know that? Well, it all comes down to the strength of women. He told Jimmy, "We have our hunches. Obviously, she won the Australian Open while pregnant. She remarked that she feels like it has to be a girl because everything that little baby went through and handled like a champ, only a woman could be strong enough to take on."

The tech mogul also opened up about watching Serena carry their child, and how little he can do to help. "[The pregnancy] really just reinforced how just amazing and strong and powerful and awesome women we are, and how useless we are during this whole thing. Because it's like, 'I can make you a grilled cheese. Does this help?' We are worthless!"

And of course, Jimmy had to ask Alexis if he has challenged the 35-year-old athlete to a tennis match yet. He shared, "I've never picked up a racket. I was so ignorant when we first met, I'd never even watched a match on television, like I would change the channel. I was such an arrogant football snob that I changed the channel when tennis was on." He even turned down lessons with the tennis ace, joking to Jimmy, "I know there was no benefit to her seeing me be that bad."

Though the two have kept their relationship relatively private until recently, they haven't been shy about showing each other love on social media. Only a month before announcing their engagement, Serena posted a Halloween photo of her soon-to-be hubby dressed up as a bear, with the caption "Bear necessities."