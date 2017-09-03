Kimberly Wyatt shares adorable photo of new baby girl Maple – see the snap! The Pussycat Dolls singer is now a mum of two daughters

Pussycat Dolls star Kimberly Wyatt has shared the sweetest photo of her daughters enjoying a cuddle with daddy Max Rogers. The star posted the adorable snap to her Instagram Stories on Sunday with the caption "#daddysgirls". In the photo, Kimberly’s husband Max gently cradles their one-week-old daughter Maple Lyla alongside big sister Willow, age three. The trio are the picture of cuteness in the photo, with Willow looking just like her famous mum.

Kimberly and Max introduced little Maple to the world on 24 August on Kimberly’s Instagram page, posting a gorgeous black and white snapshot of their tiny baby girl. She wrote: "So happy and proud to introduce our little girl, Maple Lyla Rogers. #proudmummy #family #love." The famous dancer’s followers adored the photo, with one commenting: “Huge congratulations @kimberlywyatt so happy for you all. What a gorgeous little thing. And love the name!!” Another fan said: “Congratulations to you all, she looks perfect x.”

So happy and proud to introduce our little girl, Maple Lyla Rogers. #proudmummy #family #love A post shared by Kimberly Wyatt (@kimberlywyatt) on Aug 24, 2017 at 3:20am PDT

Kimberly announced her pregnancy in April with an Easter-themed post on Instagram. She later shared her excitement in an exclusive interview with HELLO! magazine. "We always wanted Willow to have a sibling and really hoped that they would be as close in age as possible, although you don't always get to choose when these things happen," the Missouri-born singer said.

READ: How Kimberly Wyatt is tailoring her fitness routine for pregnancy

Speaking about husband Max she revealed: "Max is an amazing father and when I watch him with Willow, reading to her and the relationship they have, it melts my heart." "We work hard but our family life is so precious – the priority – and now we're just so excited to meet our new little one."