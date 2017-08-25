Kimberly Wyatt welcomes her second baby! See the first photo The Pussycat Dolls star is already a mum to daughter Willow

Kimberly Wyatt has proudly introduced her newborn daughter to the world! The Pussycat Dolls star shared an adorable black-and-white snapshot of her tiny baby girl, who is sticking her tongue out in the photo, and wrote alongside: "So happy and proud to introduce our little girl, Maple Lyla Rogers. #proudmummy #family #love." Maple Lyla is the second child for Kimberly, 35, and her husband, Max Rogers. The couple, who tied the knot in February 2014, are also parents to daughter Willow, who was born on 2 December that same year.

Kimberly announced her pregnancy in April with an Easter-themed post on Instagram. She later shared her excitement in an exclusive interview with HELLO! magazine. "We always wanted Willow to have a sibling and really hoped that they would be as close in age as possible, although you don't always get to choose when these things happen," the Missouri-born singer said.

She also revealed that Willow was excited to become a big sister, and had predicted – correctly – that the new arrival would be a baby girl. "She definitely senses there's a change coming because she wants to be close to me more, but I have to admit I kind of love that – I'll take as many cuddles as I can get," Kimberly shared. "I think she's going to be a brilliant Mummy's little helper with the baby though, and I'm so excited to see it happen and watch their bond grow."