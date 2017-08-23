Amy Childs responds to 'mum police' after facing criticism over baby weaning The former TOWIE star is a mum to four-month-old Polly

Amy Childs has hit back at 'mum police' after she was criticised for starting to wean her four-month-old daughter Polly. Earlier this week, the 27-year-old shared a photo with fans explaining that she was ready to start her little girl on baby rice, describing her as a "very hungry baby". And while she received plenty of support from her followers, some argued that Polly was too young to be starting on solids. But Amy remained undeterred, and followed it up with another post, showing weaning bowls, spoons and a bib at the ready.

Weaning at the ready.... 💗 To all you mum police out there, polly is now 4 months and ready for her porridge ! I no my baby like all you mums no your babies... polly is a very hungry baby and on the packet it even says 4-6 months I have got so many haters commenting on my wall about weaning my baby .... I'm so excited but also so nervous to start weaning polly ! So mums out there no hate please ✌🏻 A post shared by Amy Childs (@amychilds1990) on Aug 21, 2017 at 2:31am PDT

She wrote: "To all you mum police out there, Polly is now 4 months and ready for her porridge! I no my baby like all you mums no your babies... Polly is a very hungry baby and on the packet it even says 4-6 months I have got so many haters commenting on my wall about weaning my baby .... I'm so excited but also so nervous to start weaning Polly! So mums out there no hate please ✌ [sic]."

Where has my baby gone 😢 A post shared by Amy Childs (@amychilds1990) on Aug 16, 2017 at 7:06am PDT

The reality star welcomed her baby girl on 30 April

Fans were quite to praise the former TOWIE star. "My first was ten weeks old when I weaned her, my second was coming close to 6 months old. All babies are different. And mummies know their babies needs best!! Everyone should be able to do it as and when the baby is ready not by when someone else says do it. Good luck xxx," one wrote. Another added: "My son has been weaning since 4 months. He's on 3 meals a day now at 5 months old! You go mumma ❤❤." A third said: "Amen to that. Take no notice Amy, you do what mother instinct tells you too - 99% you're right. Guidelines are not rules, each child is individual and unique in every way. Mum police bore off."

Amy welcomed her baby girl with boyfriend Bradley Wright on 30 April. Sadly, six weeks after Polly's birth, the star confirmed she had split from her partner. In a statement, her rep said the split has been amicable, adding: "Amy has not thrown Brad out, but they have split up amicably. Brad will of course see Polly whenever he likes and they will remain friends."