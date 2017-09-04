Katherine Jenkins shares precious family photo with daughter Aaliyah The couple's daughter Aaliyah Reign turns two this month

Katherine Jenkins tends to keep her family out of the public eye, but over the weekend the opera singer shared the most gorgeous photo with her brood. Posing with her husband Andrew Levitas and their daughter Aaliyah, Katherine looked out to sea towards a magnificent rainbow that had taken over the sky. "Chasing rainbows with the family," Katherine, 37, wrote on Instagram.

The precious moment proved too much for fans, with one commenting: "Beautiful picture with your lovely family. I've always believed seeing a rainbow means you're destined for great things which is what I'm sure your daughter will be! Just like you." Another wrote: "That is complete family happiness in a single picture." A few surprising comments also surfaced, with one follower asking: "Is Katherine pregnant?" Another seemed to hint at exciting news, as they posted: "Going to be the best year yet @andrewlevitas!"

Chasing rainbows 🌈 with the family A post shared by Katherine Jenkins (@realkathjenkins) on Sep 3, 2017 at 3:04pm PDT

Katherine gave fans a glimpse into her family life

Katherine occasionally gives fans glimpses into her family life, but she makes every effort to conceal her child's face. Aaliyah, who turns two in September, is usually pictured from the back or from a distance. One recent upload showed the mother-daughter duo walking along a pier, which Katherine captioned: "I would walk to the ends of the earth for you... #MummaDaughterLove #AaliyahReign."

Another Instagram snap showed the little girl wearing a ballet outfit as she peered out the window. Katherine explained that she was finally enjoying time off with her family, having completed 41 performances of Carousel with the English National Opera. "It's Monday and after 41 performances of Carousel, it's back to our Mumma-Daughter adventures!" she wrote. "Words can't explain how I've missed being full time with this little ballerina."

The Welsh beauty welcomed her daughter in September 2015, one year after she and Andrew tied the knot at Hampton Court Palace in London. Katherine took seven months off after giving birth, to raise her little girl and adjust to motherhood.