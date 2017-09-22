Paloma Faith opens up about difficult birth: 'Everything that could go wrong went wrong' Paloma Faith revealed why giving birth didn't go to plan on the Jonathan Ross Show

Paloma Faith has opened up about her difficult birth while on the Jonathan Ross Show. The singer, who welcomed her first daughter in December 2016, said: "[Before I said], 'I'm going to do hypnobirthing, no drugs, be this perfect Earth Mother' and then everything that could go wrong went wrong and I had all the drugs imaginable and 20 hours of labour and an emergency Caesarean and a premature baby. So as I said, I went to Hell. It's the absolute most incredible thing that's ever happened to me… It's just like nothing prepares you for it and you enter into this secret club with other parents… Now I finally feel part of something having been an outsider for my entire life."

Paloma welcomed her daughter in August

Speaking about motherhood, she added: "It is like the best and the worst thing that I've ever done… It's like going to Hell and bringing back some sort of deity from Hell… There's no accounting for lack of sleep. And actually when I first had my child, I was in the park and I saw these two mums shoving their kids into prams and I stopped - because I was running trying to lose the three stone that I put on - and I was like, 'Props to you both.'"

The star has recently gone back to work

Russell Brand also appeared on the show, and opened up about becoming a father for the first time to his baby girl, Mabel. He said: "I think it would have been difficult to be a father while wrapped up in solipsism, narcissism, endless showing off, that would have been difficult because now I'm finally ready. [Parenthood] demands of you, I am discovering, you can’t be as self-centred as you might naturally like to be because of that little tornado of shouting and screaming and chest hair grabbing."