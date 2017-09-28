EastEnders star Ross Kemp becomes a father for the third time Ross Kemp is already a father to two children

Former EastEnders actor Ross Kemp and his wife Renee O'Brien have become parents again. The British actor took to his Twitter page on Thursday to reveal the happy news, telling his followers: "BIG THANKS to Lawrence Impey and his team. Very happy Dad again!" The post was accompanied by a picture of the soap star posing with a medic in scrubs at the hospital. Fans rushed to send their congratulatory messages, with one saying: "Congratulations to you both... wishing you every happiness... although the expression on your face says it all." Another wrote: "Nothing more moving, heart felt than watching a new life been born. To dream & hope for them. Congratulations Ross & your family." A third post read: "Congratulations Ross lovely news hope both mum and baby are well."

Ross Kemp has become a dad again

STORY: EastEnders stars Martine McCutcheon and Ross Kemp are reunited after 18 years

Ross, 53, and his wife are already parents to a little boy, whom they welcomed in 2015. The actor is also a father to another son from a previous relationship with ex-partner Nicola Coleman. Ross, who is now known for his hard-hitting documentary series Extreme World, rose to fame when he starred as Grant Mitchell in BBC soap EastEnders from 1990 till 1999. Last year, the actor completed a stint in Libya where he filmed his popular documentary series.

Loading the player...

GALLERY: The sweetest new arrivals

In July last year, Ross made a brief return to the soap in the lead up to his on-screen mother Peggy Mitchell's death. Appearing on an episode of Loose Women, the actor admitted he felt more pressure to make a comeback this time around. "When you're young and you first join there's not much expectation on you because you're young," he said. "At that age you're full of beans and you think the world is going to be your lobster. When you get older there's a fear of failing." Earlier this year, Ross revealed he wouldn't be the man he is today without Grant Mitchell. "I'm not precious about people calling me Grant, though less people do now than ever before. But I'm very proud of Grant and I wouldn’t be where I am today without him," he told The Mirror.