Congratulations to Kian Egan and Jodi Albert! The couple have announced the arrival of their third child, a little boy called Cobi Egan. Taking to his Instagram page on Sunday, the Westlife singer shared a candid black-and-white picture of the newborn's feet. "Our little cub is finally here! Cobi Egan was born yesterday at 5.37pm… Mummy and baby are doing amazing!!! We are all so in love with him," he wrote in the caption. Both Kian and Jodi are already proud parents to five-year-old son Koa and two-year-old son Zeke.

Fans rushed to send their congratulatory messages, with one writing: "Congratulations!! @kianegan beautiful photo, much love to your whole family." Another said: "Congratulations on the safe arrival of baby Cobi xx hope you enjoy special times together xxx." A third post read: "Just amazing news. Big congratulations so happy for u all xxxx" One follower remarked: "Huge congratulations to you all on your new beautiful baby boy. What a wonderful family he's been born into. Much love to you all xx."

Kian, 37, and actress Jodi, 34, tied the knot in 2009. They welcomed their first son Koa in 2011, followed by their second son Zekey in May 2015. In March, the former pop star announced that his wife was pregnant again by uploading a photo of Jodi's baby scan and a copy of Your Pregnancy Bible. "Look at what wifie is reading again! Here we go again #jodialbert baby no.3 is on the way!!!" he said alongside the snap. His wife Jodi shared the same picture, writing: "Looks like I might be needing this again... baby no3."