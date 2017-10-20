Cheryl admits she 'hated' being pregnant with her baby son Bear Singer also revealed why she chose to disappear from the spotlight

Cheryl has spoken for the first time about her difficult pregnancy with her baby son Bear. The singer, who is preparing to make her X Factor return this weekend, welcomed her first child with boyfriend Liam Payne back in March, but has admitted she didn't have an easy journey to motherhood. "I hated being pregnant," Cheryl 34, told the Sun. "A lot of stuff went on and I just didn't enjoy it." The star also revealed that she had made a conscious decision to disappear from the spotlight while she was expecting, explaining: "I didn't stop for 14 years – literally on the roller coaster. And then when I got pregnant I thought, 'Right, I just don't need this.'

"It's actually been over a year, but it's been perfect for me because it's reset the mind-frame. And I feel actually better coming back. I feel more relaxed. I just feel like I've sat in my own skin. I feel so good." Despite her tough pregnancy, Cheryl revealed she is revelling in being a mother. "It changes your life completely, but in the most amazing way," she said. "But I've had the best six months of my life. Really."

Cheryl and boyfriend Liam Payne became first-time parents in March

Of her son's unique name, Cheryl added: "The midwife used to come in when he was little – he used to, like, grunt – and used to go, 'There's the little bear, there's the little bear'. And it stuck. It's just his name and I wanted a unique name."

The former Girls Aloud star also opened up about 24-year-old boyfriend Liam, describing him as a "wonderful man". X Factor boss Simon Cowell told the publication he "100 per cent" takes credit for their romance, adding: "Just call me Cupid." Cheryl conceded: "He did nudge. And, honestly, I would never, ever have imagined it could be this."