Nicole Scherzinger talks empowering women and her X Factor 'family' The former Pussycat Doll talked to HELLO! at the launch of her first fragrance, 'Chosen'

There is a simple reason why Nicole Scherzinger has waited until 2017 to launch her first fragrance, Chosen. "When I do things, I really do it with care and love and I want it to fully represent me all the way," she told HELLO! at the launch, which took place in the stunning The Dorchester Hotel. in London.

"I wanted my first fragrance to come out and really embody me and my spirit". And most importantly, she says, "empower women".

Nicole Scherzinger launched her first fragrance this week

The X Factor judge has put her heart and soul into her new project, and it shows; she even planned her stunning launch outfit around her bottle.

Nicole, who describes herself as a "perfectionist", worked on her new fragrance for a whole year and made sure every aspect had a special meaning behind it, including the shape of the bottle.

"In Hawaii, in the Polynesian islands, we have a spiral that means harmony, love and health. It's a spiritual symbol, so that is the idea behind the shape of the bottle."

The singer wore a silk dress by Ghost and bespoke Yoko peal body chain with a diamond clasp

And what's behind the name? "I really thought long and hard about it. Chosen, every woman wants to feel like they are chosen, they are the one, the only one," she says.

Her fellow X Factor colleagues, Simon Cowell, Sharon Osbourne, Louis Walsh and Dermot O'Leary are in luck - the star also revealed she plans on leaving 'Chosen' in their Christmas stockings this year.

"They are family, we love each other, we really do," she adds. "We have dinners, we hang out and we sit and chat all day during auditions."

The X Factor judge spent a year on this exciting project

Nicole Sherzinger is currently the reigning X Factor champion after her contestant Matt Terry won last year's singing competition.

"I am very competitive and I put a million per cent into everything I do," she says when asked if she thinks she will win again. "But two years in a row I don't know about that. I have a feeling of somebody that is going to win but they are not in my category."

We will just have to wait and see...

Chosen by Nicole Scherzinger is launching with The Perfume Shop and online at www.nicolescherzingerperfume.com, available in 30ml (RRP £25), 50ml (RRP £35) and 100ml (RRP £48) Eau De Parfum. In stores from the end of September.