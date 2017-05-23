Once Upon a Time star Karen David pays tribute to Manchester terror attack victim Georgina Callander Georgina Callander was killed while leaving the Ariana Grande concert on Monday night

Actress Karen David has shared a touching post paying tribute to Georgina Callander, who was tragically killed during the Manchester terror attack on Monday night. The 18-year-old was an avid fan of the hit US show Once Upon a Time - in which Karen plays Princess Jasmine - and had recently met and had photos with members of the cast. Karen shared a photo of herself hugging Georgina, writing that she was "deeply saddened" by the devastating news.

She captioned the photo: "I'm deeply saddened to hear that this sweet, and beautiful lady, Georgina, who I had the pleasure of meeting and talking to for a while, only a couple of weeks ago at #SBUK3 was one of the innocent victims in tonight's atrocity in Manchester. It's not fair, it's not right. It makes me so angry and it breaks my heart that such a young and promising life has been stolen away! But I refuse to give in to hatred. I continue to choose love. I continue to choose unity because when we join together, we are strong! We will not be afraid. Dearest Georgina, may your kind soul rest in peace. Heaven has gained an angel...My thoughts and prayers are with you, your family, and your friends."

saddened to hear about the death of Oncer @emiliesatwell last night!! No words! #thoughtswithmanchester — Colin o'donoghue (@colinodonoghue1) May 23, 2017

The attack took place during an Ariana Grande concert, and the singer's team have released a statement, which read: "Tonight, our hearts are broken. We mourn the lives of children and loved one taken by this cowardly act. We are thankful for the selfless service tonight of Manchester's first responders… We ask all of you to hold the victims, their families, and all those affected in your hearts and prayers." Ariana also tweeted about the attack, writing: "Broken. From the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry. I don't have words."