Blocks put onto bridges after London terror attacks The barriers have had a mixed reaction from the public

Barriers and blocks have been placed across Waterloo, Lambeth and Westminster bridges following London's terror attack on Saturday night. The new blocks will prevent vehicles from veering off the road onto the pedestrian path, which is how the terror attacks in Westminster and London Bridge began. Many were quick to praise the measure, with one tweeting: "All our bridges need these," while another added: "One wonders why it didn't happen after last attack on Westminster Bridge."

READ: 'Run, hide, tell': What to do in a terrorist attack

New barries have been put in place

Others pointed out that this made travelling over bridges much more difficult for cyclists, with one writing: "They're terrible for cyclists, mean you can get crushed between vehicle and barrier," while another added: "Looks more dangerous for cyclists now." Seven people were killed and a further 48 injured in the second terrorist attack in London in three months at the weekend. Three attackers drove a white van into a crowd of people on a pavement at London Bridge, being stabbing people near Borough Market. The police responded within eight minutes and killed the three men involved. Londoners who evacuated the scene have been praised for their bravery at the time, as some threw glasses and chairs at the attackers.

READ: London Bridge terror attack: first victim named

What do you think of the new barriers?

Another man was commended for returning to the restaurant where he had been dining to pay his bill and to tip the staff the next day. Richard Angell, who had fled the area, told BuzzFeed News: "These people shouldn't win. This is the best city in the world and Borough Market is one of my favourite bits of the best city in the world. I'm not going to let the barbaric acts of cowardly people minimise that. I've got to pay my bill. Also, we haven't given the staff a tip and they looked out for us when they should have been helping themselves. It was lovely food and I want the rest of my main course."