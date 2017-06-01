Injured mother of Saffie Roussos has been told her daughter died in terror attack Saffie, eight, was the youngest of the Manchester Arena victims

The mother of eight-year-old Saffie Roussos, the youngest of the Manchester terror attack victims, has been taken off life support and made aware of the tragedy, it has been confirmed. Lisa Roussos was critically injured in last week’s bomb attack, and was unaware that her daughter had been killed. But a family friend has revealed she is now starting to recover, and has been told what happened to her little girl.

Mike Swanny, who has been asked to be the family spokesman, told Manchester Evening News: "The news about Lisa being out of danger is the biggest in this since the start. She was in a critical condition at first, but she came off life support on Saturday and was up and talking on Sunday. She's aware of the situation with Saffie. She's still in hospital, but she's moving her legs, which is fantastic. Lisa's pulling through and it's really important people know that."

Saffie Roussos was the youngest victim of the Manchester terror attack

Saffie's older sister Ashlee was also injured in the attack, and is being treated in a different hospital to her mother, but is also making a good recovery. Of Saffie's father, Andrew Roussas, Mr Swanny added: "Andrew has been so strong. He's not wanted to grieve until he know his wife was going to be ok. He's been a machine all week." A huge display of floral tributes have been left outside the family's fish and chip shop in Leyland, Lancashire, and well wishers have also raised thousands of pounds to help the family. "Andrew's been overwhelmed by it all," Mr Swanny added. "He didn't know these people were out there."

Tributes left in memory of the 22 people who lost their lives

In total, 22 people were killed in the terror attack on 22 May, which took place immediately after an Ariana Grande concert. On Sunday, a host of stars will descend on Manchester to perform in the One Love Manchester benefit concert. Justin Bieber, Take That, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Niall Horan, Coldplay, Robbie Williams and Little Mix all appear on the line-up, alongside Ariana. Tickets for the event, which were released on Thursday, sold out in just six minutes.