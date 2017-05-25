Family's heartbreaking tribute to schoolgirl Sorrell Leczkowski The 14-year-old had dreamed of becoming an architect

The heartbroken grandfather of Sorrell Leczkowski, one of the 22 victims of Monday’s terror attack in Manchester, has paid a loving tribute to the 14-year-old schoolgirl. Michael Healey described Sorrell as "our rock" as he honoured the "clever, talented, creative girl" in a message shared by Greater Manchester Police. Michael also revealed that his wife Pauline remains in intensive care following the blast, while Sorrell's mother Samantha is recovering from surgery "as she tries to make sense of the devastating loss of her daughter".

Sorrell Leczkowski, 14, was one of the 22 victims of Monday's attack

The statement read: "On Monday my wife Pauline, daughter Samantha and granddaughter Sorrell went to pick up Sophie and Lauren who had gone to Manchester Arena to watch a pop concert. I am absolutely heartbroken to confirm that my granddaughter was killed in the terror attack that claimed so many innocent lives. Sorrell was only 14, but she was our rock, she kept us all grounded. She was such a clever, talented, creative girl, there was nothing she couldn't do.

"She was going to be an architect and wanted to go to Columbia University in New York to study so she could build hotels with slides coming out of rooms, and so that she could build her mum a house." It continued: "My wife is currently in intensive care, and Samantha is recovering from surgery as she tries to make sense of the devastating loss of her daughter. We kindly request privacy to grieve as a family and will not be making any further statements at this time."

Tributes left at St Ann's Square in Manchester

Monday's devastating terrorist attack took place at around 10.30pm as fans were leaving an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester Arena. The confirmed victims have been named as eight-year-old Saffie Rose Roussos, Olivia Campbell, 15, Liam Curry, 19, Chloe Rutherford, 17, Eilidh MacLeod, 14, Alison Howe, 44, Lisa Lees, 43, Megan Hurley, Kelly Brewster, 32, John Atkinson, 26, Georgina Callander, 18, Martyn Hett, 29, Angelike and Marcin Klis, 40 and 42, Jane Tweddle-Taylor, 50, Sorrell Leczkowski, 14, Nell Jones, 14, and Michelle Kiss, 45.