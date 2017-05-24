Come Dine with Me winner Martyn Hett confirmed dead in Manchester terror attack Jason Manford was among those appealing for information about Martyn Hett

Martyn Hett, who once appeared on Come Dine with Me and Tattoo Fixers, has been confirmed dead after the terror attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester on Monday night. Martyn's friends, including comedian Jason Manford, had taken to social media to appeal for information about him before his boyfriend, Russell Hayward, announced the tragic news on Twitter. He wrote: "We got the news last night that our wonderful iconic and beautiful Martyn didn't survive. He left this world exactly how he lives, centre of attention. I'm in a really bad way so please forgive me if I don't reply. Thankfully I have his wonderful family and amazing friends to keep each other strong. I love you Martyn. I always will."

READ: Ariana Grande flies home to Florida following terror attack

Name a more iconic duo pic.twitter.com/5HASCTB9nQ — Martyn (@martynhett) May 22, 2017

Martyn had a strong Twitter following, and went viral in 2016 while helping his mum sell out her arts and crafts stock after revealing that no one had bought any of her creations at a local craft fair. He tweeted during the Ariana Grande concert on Monday night, writing: "When you sneak out for a toilet break on the Macy Gray song and the entire arena had the same idea #DangerousWomanTour."

READ: Public raises thousands for Manchester's homeless hero Chris Parker

Following the attack, 22 people have been confirmed dead following the attack, with other victims including eight-year-old Saffie Roussos, Georgina Callander, 18, John Atkinson, 26, Olivia Campbell, 15, Kelly Brewster, 32, Angelika Klis, 40 and Marcin Klis, 42, Lisa Lees, 47 and Alison Howe, 45. James Corden led the tributes following the attack on the Late Late Show. He said: "It shocks me every time we hear this sort of news that attacks like this can happen, but especially when there will be so many children at this concert tonight… And I'm telling you, a more tight-knit group of people you will be hard pressed to find. Strong, proud, caring people with community at its core. And if it was even possible, the spirit of the people of Manchester will grow even stronger this evening."