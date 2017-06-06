Manchester nurses send pizza to London NHS staff Nurses at King's College Hospital thanked them for the kind gesture

In a gesture of solidarity, nurses from Manchester sent boxes of pizza to their fellow nurses in London following the terror attack at London Bridge on Saturday night. The emergency staff at King's College Hospital have been treating the 48 people injured in the attack, and took to Twitter to thank the staff at Manchester hospitals. They wrote: "Thanks to our friends at @CMFTNHS for this kind gesture - staff in @TeamKingsED are very grateful! #NHSfriends #NHS @NHSMillion." A nurse shared a snap of the tower of pizza boxes, adding: "#Feelingthelove. Pizzas sent to #KingsED night staff from #ManchesterInfirmary #LondonAttacks #StandTogether #NHSsolidarity."

The horrific terror attack occurred at 10.08pm on Saturday night as people were enjoying a night out in the London. The police responded and all three men were shot dead within minutes. Members of the public were praised after throwing bottles, glasses and chairs at the attackers. The attack took place just 12 days since the Manchester Arena terror attack which killed 22 people and injured 59.

London mayor Sadiq Khan released a statement which read: "My thoughts are with everyone affected, and I'd like to thank the brave men and women of our emergency services who were first on the scene and will be working throughout the night… The situation is still unfolding and I would ask all Londoners and visitors to our city to remain calm and vigilant. Please report anything suspicious to the police, but only call 999 in an emergency… This was a deliberate and cowardly attack on innocent Londoners and visitors to our city enjoying their Saturday night. I condemn it in the strongest possible terms. There is no justification whatsoever for such barbaric acts."