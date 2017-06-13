Manchester bombing: funeral takes place of mum who was killed at Ariana Grande concert Michelle Kiss, 45, was with her 12-year-old daughter at the Ariana Grande concert

The funeral of Manchester bombing victim Michelle Kiss has taken place. Friends and family said their final farewell to the 45-year-old mum who died in last month's attack at Manchester Arena. Michelle was with her 12-year-old daughter Millie at the Ariana Grande concert. On Monday, her funeral procession made its way from her home in Whalley village to King Street.

The Lancashire Post reports that Michelle's husband Tony and their three children Dylan, 20, Elliot, 17, and Millie, 12, walked behind the hearse to St Alban's Catholic Church in Blackburn. The coffin was carried inside by Michelle's husband and two sons as a choir performed Somewhere Over the Rainbow. Hundreds of mourners filled the church.

An emotional tribute was read out on behalf of grieving Millie, who said that she loved her mum "all the way to the moon and back". The tribute read: "All our family and friends are missing you so much. You were taken away too soon and should definitely not have been. I can't even put into words how much you are missed.

"Elvis the dog is missing his treats and his walks with his Mummy and our cat Rocco is wondering what is going on. I ask myself every day why do the good people get given the worst things. Life is going to be so different without my mum by my side, but I am going to remember you mum with your beautiful smile and pretty face and sparkling eyes. You will never ever be forgotten – not by anyone.

"I know we only knew each other for 12 years but it felt like a lifetime. I love you all the way to the moon and back and a billion times more. My mum was such a loving wife, a caring mum, fantastic sister, a beloved daughter and the best friend anyone could wish for. My mum would sit down and listen to anything that people were saying. She had time for anyone and everyone. Anyone would wish for a friend like my mum. I hope life is better where you are now my beautiful angel mum."

The funeral mass was led by Father Jude Harrison, who paid tribute to the "loving" mother who spent her life caring for her family and friends. Prayers were also offered for the 21 other victims of the Manchester bombing, along with victims of the London Bridge attack. A tribute was also read out by the family, describing Elliot's "heroic" efforts to try and find his mum on the night of the blast. Michelle's husband Tony also thanked everyone for their support, and asked people to support local children's charity Derian House, as Michelle would have wanted.