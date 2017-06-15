Manchester bombing: heartbreaking funeral of teenage couple Liam Curry and Chloe Rutherford is held The inseparable teenage sweethearts were tragically killed after attending Ariana Grande's concert in Manchester

A teenage couple who were tragically killed in the Manchester bombing last month have made their final journey together. Liam Curry, 19, and Chloe Rutherford, 17, who attended Ariana Grande's concert in May, have been laid to rest in a joint funeral service in their hometown of South Shields, South Tyneside.

Mourners broke down in tears as Chloe and Liam's matching white coffins, featuring the words 'Sis' and 'Son Liam' in flowers, were carried into St Hilda's Church on Thursday. Family and friends had turned out wearing pink and blue in tribute to the teenage sweethearts. The order of service had the words 'Together Forever' and 'To celebrate our beautiful Liam and Chloe' printed on it.

Liam Curry, 19, and Chloe Rutherford, 17, died at the Manchester bombing

During the service, a recording of Chloe singing Someone Only We Know by Keane was played. Rev Fr Chris Fuller told the crowds gathered: "Chloe and Liam were and still are an image of love. Inseparable in life, inseparable in death, inseparable now with the angels of heaven." The sweethearts had long-term plans to get married and have children, mourners were told. Chloe was about to start an apprenticeship at a travel agents while Liam studied at Northumbria University and wanted to join the police force.

Chloe's coffin featured the words 'Sis' in flowers

Chloe's parents Mark and Lisa, and Liam's mother Caroline, who lost her husband Andrew to cancer, decided to hold a joint funeral for their children. A tribute posted on Facebook read: "On the night our daughter Chloe died and our son Liam died, their wings were ready but our hearts were not. They were perfect in every way for each other and were meant to be. They were beautiful inside and out to ourselves and our families, and they were inseparable.

The pair made their final journey together on Thursday

"Chloe always described herself as ditzy who Liam adored and would do anything for, including dealing with Chloe's demands for chocolate. They lived to go to new places together and explore different cities."