Facebook has added a new video service The social media site has added a new video feature in an attempt to challenge rival TV networks

Facebook users will be given the option to use a new video service, Watch, which is being introduced to rival YouTube and other TV networks. The site which was founded in 2013 and has two billion monthly users, is creating the service in a bid to get people to spend even more time on the social network.

The feature will provide personalised recommendations of live and pre-recorded shows. Watch is expected to make it easier for users to discover trending content, by using "most talked about" and "friends are watching" tabs, among others. There will also be a watch list feature which enables users to save specific shows and turn on a notification feature so that they are alerted when new episodes are available.

Mark pioneered his mission statement about bringing the world closer together

Watch will replace the Videos tab within the Facebook mobile app, which launched last year. It will also be available on desktop and via Facebook's TV apps, including those made for Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV. Facebook released a statement, saying: "We'll be introducing Watch to a limited group of people in the U.S. and plan to bring the experience to more people soon. Similarly, we'll be opening up shows to a limited group of creators and plan to roll out to all soon."

Although Facebook have not specified a date for the launch, The Business Insider reports that the feature will include approximately 40 shows. Eventually, Facebook claims that Watch will be used as a platform for episodic content, for all content creaters.

Facebook's 2017 mission is to focus on inclusivity by "giving people the power to build community and bring the world closer together". CEO Mark Zuckerberg commented on how the service will help achieve this, saying: "Watching a show doesn't have to be passive. It can be a chance to share an experience and bring people together who care about the same things."

Mark has expanded his social media empire; he bought Instagram in 2012 and WhatsApp messenger in 2014.