Queen Letizia of Spain full of pride for daughter Princess Sofia at First Communion The ten-year-old princess and her classmates from Santa Maria de los Rosales school celebrated their First Communion

It was time to shine for Princess Sofia of Spain as she stepped out on Wednesday for her First Holy Communion. The ten-year-old was joined by her parents King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain, as well as her older sister Princess Leonor. The ceremony took place at the parish church Our Lady of Assumption in Aravaca, just a few minutes' drive from Madrid's city centre. It was a true family affair, with Felipe's parents King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia in attendance. Letizia's parents Paloma Rocasolano and Jesus Ortiz, and her grandmother Menchu Alvarez, also made up the party, as did Konstantin of Bulgaria.

Star of the show Princess Sofia was dressed smartly in her navy and grey school uniform, but added an all-important accessory to her outfit – a rosary that she wore attached to her blazer. The young royal took part in the ceremony alongside her classmates from Santa Maria de los Rosales school.

Princess Sofia at her First Holy Communion

Her older sister Leonor, who is first-in-line to the Spanish throne, wore an elegant pastel blue, pleated dress, while mum Letizia, 44, was her chic self in a green embroidered coat dress. The royal ladies all matched, wearing sweet plaits in their hair. Growing up with the grace and manners fit for a princess, Sofia politely turned to photographers and gave them a big smile and a wave as she arrived. She and her sister Leonor, 11, also greeted well-wishers by shaking their hands.

Queen Letizia greets well-wishers with her two daughters

It seems like only yesterday when Leonor stepped out for her First Communion in May 2015. Much like her younger sister Sofia, Leonor celebrated the religious event with her classmates, attending in her school uniform. When Juan Carlos I abdicated the throne in favour of his son Felipe in June 2014, his granddaughter Leonor became the youngest heir presumptive in Europe. When the princess takes the throne, she will be Spain's first queen regent since Isabella II, who reigned from 1833 to 1868.