Princess Stephanie of Luxembourg and Prince Guillaume attend Cannes Film Festival The heir to the Luxembourg throne and his wife Stephanie added a touch of royalty to Cannes

Royalty descended on the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday as Prince Guillaume and Princess Stephanie of Luxembourg made an appearance. The couple added a touch of royal power to the 70th annual festival in the south of France, attending the opening gala. Stephanie looked elegant in a white, floor-length Ralph Lauren dress which she paired with a bejewelled box clutch and a pair of diamond ruby earrings.

GALLERY: Cannes best red-carpet fashion

The 33-year-old royal seems to have taken style inspiration from Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden, who wore the same dress to the Polar Music Prize ceremony in 2016. At the time, Victoria changed up the look by adding an elaborate shoulder necklace from high street favourite H&M's 2014 Conscious Exclusive Collection.

Princess Stephanie and Prince Guillaume of Luxembourg attended Cannes

In Cannes, Stephanie and Guillaume were joined by Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel and his husband, Belgian architect Gauthier Destenay. The group attended the screening of the festival's much-anticipated opening film Les Fantomes d'Ismael, translated as Ismael's Ghosts.

GALLERY: The best red-carpet looks in Cannes history

The 33-year-old princess made a glamorous appearance

Every year, A-listers from all four corners of the globe descend on Cannes for the week-long event, which sees them enjoy screenings, premieres and the chance to turn heads on the red carpet at one of the most notable events in the fashion and film calendar. Bella Hadid, Lily-Rose Depp, Naomie Harris and Julianne Moore were just some of the beauties who dazzled at the opening gala.

Stephanie's appearance at this year's festival comes just a few days after the princess welcomed the Duchess of Cambridge to Luxembourg. Kate carried out a one-day official visit to the European country last Thursday, where she was hosted by Stephanie and the Luxembourg royal family. Prince William's wife met the Grand Duke and Grand Duchess of Luxembourg at the palace, and also stopped by an art museum and a cycling festival among other activities.