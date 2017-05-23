The Queen pays tribute to victims of Manchester terror attack The monarch expressed her "deepest sympathy to all who have been affected by this dreadful event"

The Queen has honoured the victims of the terror attack in Manchester. In a statement released by Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, the monarch said: "The whole nation has been shocked by the death and injury in Manchester last night of so many people, adults and children, who had just been enjoying a concert. I know I speak for everyone in expressing my deepest sympathy to all who have been affected by this dreadful event and especially to the families and friends of those who have died or were injured.

"I want to thank all the members of the emergency services, who have responded with such professionalism and care. And I would like to express my admiration for the way the people of Manchester have responded, with humanity and compassion, to this act of barbarity. ELIZABETH R."

The Queen's tribute came after Prime Minister Theresa May condemned the "senseless" terrorist attack, which claimed the lives of 22 people, and injured more than 59 – including a number of children – at an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena. Speaking on the steps of Downing Street, she said: "All acts of terrorism are cowardly attacks on innocent people. But this attack stands out for its appalling, sickening, cowardice – deliberately targeting innocent, defenceless children and young people who should have been enjoying one of the most memorable nights of their lives."

Mrs May said the bombing in Manchester was one of the worst terror attacks ever in the UK and the worst in the north of England. "We struggle to comprehend the warped and twisted mind that sees a room packed with young children not as a scene to cherish but as an opportunity for carnage," she said. "But we can continue to resolve to thwart such attacks in future. To take on the ideology that often fuels this violence. And if there turn out to be others responsible for the attack to seek them out and bring them to justice."

Other world leaders have spoken out in support of Manchester following the attack, with US President Donald Trump branding the perpetrators "evil losers". Speaking on Tuesday morning after a meeting in Bethlehem, Mr Trump said: "My thoughts are with the people of Manchester after this terrible terrorist attack. They were evil losers. I won't call them monsters because they would like that term. They would think that was a great name. I will call them losers from now on. And we'll have more of them. But there losers, just remember that."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also offered his condolences. "Canadians are shocked by the news of the horrific attack on Manchester tonight," he said on Twitter. "Please keep the victims & their families in your thoughts." German Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed her "sorrow and horror" over the bomb attack. "This suspected terrorist attack will only strengthen our resolve to work with our British friends against those who plan and execute such inhuman acts. I assure the people in Britain: Germany stands by your side," she said in a statement. Newly-elected French President Emmanuel Macron also said he sent his thoughts to the British people, the victims and their loved ones. "We come together in the fight against terrorism," he tweeted.