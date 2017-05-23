Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar steal the show while meeting Swedish National Ice Hockey team The little princess and prince were simply adorable while meeting the hockey team

Princess Estelle of Sweden was simply adorable while meeting the Swedish National Ice Hockey Team with her parents, Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel, her uncle Prince Carl Philip, and her baby brother, Prince Oscar. The Swedish royal family received the team to congratulate them on winning the World Championship. The team took home the gold on Sunday after defeating Canada in a shootout while in Cologne, Germany, with a final score of 2-1.

Prince Oscar looked chilled out as his sister carried him

The team members looked delighted to meet the royal family, and Princess Estelle looked amazed as the athletes showed her their huge championship trophy. The five-year-old princess also shook hands with the team mates but was also keeping an eye on her baby brother, Prince Oscar, as she was photographed adorably lifting him up and carrying him across the room. She was also having fun with her mum, the crown princess, and was snapped pulling on her arm.

Estelle pulled along her amused mum

Victoria has recently opened up about how she is preparing her children for royal duties when they get older. While on a four-day royal visit to Japan, the first-in-line to the Swedish throne spoke to Svenskdam about how she talks to her children about her travels, saying: "I think my parents made it very good and educational."

Princess Estelle looked amazed at the size of the trophy

She added: "They started very often from their travels and their visits in order to speak about Sweden and also in order to speak about the weight to lead forward with Sweden, Swedish valuations, Swedish research and technology. In this way, it becomes, of course, a natural attitude to what the role of such means but also what you are able to assist with."