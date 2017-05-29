William and Kate pictured with children George and Charlotte in candid new family photo The royal family were photographed for GQ magazine

Kensington Palace has released a brand new family photo showing Prince William and Duchess Kate relaxing in the garden with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The intimate black-and-white photo sees William and Kate laughing together as they recline on the grass underneath a tree, with the family's dog Lupo running past. The couple's two children can be seen next to their parents, Prince George with his back to the camera, while little Charlotte sits in the tall grass amongst some flowers.

The picture was unveiled on Instagram and Twitter on Monday. The caption reads: "HRH was photographed for GQ with The Duchess, Prince George and Princess Charlotte by Norman Jean Roy at Kensington Palace in April." It follows a candid interview William gave in the July issue of GQ about the death of his mother Princess Diana and the importance of mental health.

William, Kate and their two children have been photographed for GQ magazine

"I would like to have had her advice," he said of his mother, who was killed in a car crash in Paris in 1997. "I would love her to have met Catherine and to have seen the children grow up. It makes me sad that she won't, that they will never know her." Of the imminent 20th anniversary of her death in August, he confided: "I am in a better place about it than I have been for a long time, where I can talk about her more openly, talk about her more honestly, and I can remember her better, and publicly talk about her better.

"It has taken me almost 20 years to get to that stage. I still find it difficult now because at the time it was so raw. And also it is not like most people's grief, because everyone else knows about it, everyone knows the story, everyone knows her. It is a different situation for most people who lose someone they love, it can be hidden away or they can choose if they want to share their story."

Prince William pictured on the cover of July's issue of GQ magazine

The 34-year-old also spoke about the importance of his family. "I could not do my job without the stability of the family. Stability at home is so important to me. I want to bring up my children in a happy, stable, secure world and that is so important to both of us as parents.

"I want George to grow up in a real, living environment, I don’t want him growing up behind palace walls, he has to be out there. The media make it harder but I will fight for them to have a normal life."