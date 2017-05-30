Princess Victoria of Sweden opens up about her struggle with anorexia

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden has opened up about her battle with anorexia in a new documentary. In the interview, the future queen reflected on the "tough time" she faced during her teenage years as she struggled with body image issues.

The mother of two admitted that she realized she had an eating disorder shortly before she was set to attend Sweden’s Uppsala University. Fortunately for Victoria, her loving parents King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia were quick to intervene and encouraged their daughter to take some time off before she her started her undergraduate degree.

"I needed time to sort things out and get my balance back again. I needed to get to know myself, discover where my limits were, not constantly push myself too much," she explained.

While Victoria faced tremendous challenges during her treatment for anorexia, it also led to a life-changing encounter. The royal bumped into her now-husband Prince Daniel, who at the time was a personal trainer, while hitting the gym for one her doctor-ordered training sessions.

Since completing treatment, Victoria has flourished in her role as a senior member of the Royal Family, married the love of her life and is now a proud mother to daughter Princess Estelle, 5 and one-year-old Prince Oscar. In the new interview, she also discussed motherhood and shared some tidbits about Estelle's fiery personality.

"She is very curious about people, very social and brave. It’s an asset in life, particularly in her role," she explained, adding that she thinks her daughter gets her sociable nature from her parents.

Princess Victoria is a one of many public figures who have been vocal about their battle with eating disorders. Princess Diana, Demi Lovato, Lena Dunham and Kate Winslet have all talked about their struggles with body image issues.