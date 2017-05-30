Prince Harry reads adorable letter from little girl Prince Harry read Maya's letter at the unveiling of the UK team

A little girl thanked Prince Harry for helping her mummy by creating the Invictus Games. Maya Turner, six, read out a handwritten letter at the unveiling of the UK team on Tuesday about her mum, Sgt Turner, who has a serious heart condition and is competing for swimming and rowing at the Invictus Games in Toronto this year. Maya's letter read: "Thank you Help For Heroes and Prince Harry for helping my mummy and her friends. P.S. I hope I have my two front teeth for Toronto."

Prince Harry read Maya's letter

Prince Harry was snapped meeting little Maya, who received an award of recognition after calling 999 for her mum back in 2015, and reading her letter while attending the launch of the Invictus squad at the Tower of London. Speaking to the men and women in the UK team about the upcoming games, he said: "No matter how you are going to do I promise you that you will feel a million dollars. Whether you cross the finishing line first it last will make no difference to me or to anyone. It's in our blood to win, it's in our nature to win… Whether you are blowing smoke out of your a*** as you cross the line makes no difference. It is what you are achieving, what you have achieved to get there."

The little girl laughed with the Prince

Speaking about being part of the military family once again, Harry said: "I've left the forces as well now and I miss everything about it. Well, not quite everything about it, but [Invictus Games] is an opportunity to be with like-minded people, to share that dark sense of humour that we all love, and just be amongst each other. And for you is an opportunity to be part of a team and represent your country."