Princess Sofia shows off maternity style at lunch with Princesses Victoria and Mary Prince Carl-Philip's wife is pregnant with their second child

Royal ladies who lunch! Crown Princess Mary of Denmark was treated to a luncheon at the royal palace in Stockholm with expectant mum Princess Sofia and Crown Princess Victoria. King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden hosted their Danish guest along with her husband Crown Prince Frederik — who were visiting the country on an official two-day visit to promote the "Liveable Scandinavia" campaign — at the royal residence on Tuesday. The pair's visit focused on areas of innovative healthcare, sustainable cities and modern lifestyle.

Sofia, Daniel, Mary, the Swedish King and Queen, Frederik, Victoria and Carl Philip posed for a group photo at the palace Photo: Claudio Bresciani / TT, Scanpix

Also in attendance for the luncheon were Victoria's husband Prince Daniel and brother Prince Carl Philip. The Crown Princesses and Sofia coordinated in floral ensembles for the occasion. Mary looked sophisticated wearing a long-sleeve midi frock, which she accessorised with a thin yellow belt and matching pumps. Meanwhile, Victoria paired her pink Daisy Grace blouse with a black skirt that featured rose prints.

Sofia, who is currently expecting her second child with Prince Carl Philip, glowed as she stepped out for lunch at the palace. The 32-year-old has continually wowed with her maternity fashion during her second pregnancy and Tuesday was no exception as she opted for an ethereal flower print dress by the Swedish brand Dry Lake.

Prince Alexander's mum turned heads yet again on Wednesdayat the annual Sophia Party. The royal, who is an honorary president of the non-profit organisation Sophiahemmet, was on hand to pass out honours to Sophia Sisters at the merit ceremony held at the Sophiahemmet University College in Stockholm. Sofia's growing baby bump was on full display in a hot pink dress for the celebration. The brunette beauty styled her vibrant ensemble with neutral accessories, while sweeping her hair up into an elegant updo.

Sofia looked pretty in pink at the annual Sophia Party Photo: Michael Campanella/Getty Images

Carl and his wife announced in March that they are expanding their family. In a statement, the royal couple said, "We are happy to announce that we are expecting a child, a sibling to Prince Alexander. We are looking forward to welcoming a new little member to our family."