Loading the player...

Prince Harry observes minute's silence for London Bridge victims before polo match The 32-year-old Prince is on tour in Singapore and Australia

Prince Harry and his fellow polo players fell silent for one minute as they paid tribute to the victims of the London Bridge terror attack. The Prince, who was taking part in the Royal Salute Sentebale Polo Cup in Singapore, observed a minute's silence on the pitch after the national anthems of Singapore and Britain were played. The compere announced the tribute, saying it was "a mark of respect for all the victims and those affected by the terror attacks in London on Saturday night".

Harry visits a Muslim community in Singapore

Harry bowed his head as the sports field fell silent, then prepared to play polo as the whistle was blown to signal the end of the tribute. The 32-year-old royal managed to score two of his team's five goals, leading them to victory. He later took to the stage with his teammates to collect the trophy from actress Karen Gillan, a former Doctor Who companion.

Prince Harry and his teammates observed a minute's silence

Meghan Markle cheers on Harry at the polo!

The charity polo match was held for Harry's charity Sentebale, which he co-founded with his friend Prince Seeiso of Lesotho to help HIV positive children in Lesotho and Botswana. At a dinner following the match, Harry, who was hoping to raise £1m, gave a speech in which he spoke about future plans for the charity. "A year ago, we announced that we would be expanding our clubs and camps into Botswana," said Harry. "By next year we hope to be providing support to 750 children there, in addition to the 5,000 children we support each year in Lesotho.

The Prince scored two of his team's five goals

"Last summer, Prince Seeiso and I attended the International Aids Conference in Durban, South Africa; we joined Sir Elton John and a panel of young people living with HIV to talk about the future. It was so obvious to all of us that we're not going to beat this virus in Africa or anywhere else, without giving young people a voice and a platform from which to speak. The younger generation are better connected than ever before and so, in many ways, better equipped to affect change in their communities; we must listen to them and encourage this conversation."