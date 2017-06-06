Sweden's Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar are the cutest in national costume Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel's young children sent a National Day greeting to fans

Happy National Day in Sweden! The royal family have marked the special celebration by releasing the cutest official portraits of Princess Estelle, five, and her little brother Prince Oscar, one. The photos showed Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel's children at home at Haga Palace in Stockholm. Estelle was the picture of cuteness, starring in both pictures in her blue and yellow national costume. The little Princess beamed at the camera, showing off her gorgeous smile and blonde hair neatly tied into plaits. Her toddler brother was equally as sweet, wearing a Baby-gro and pictured crawling on the grass next to Estelle.

Prince Daniel wants his children to know what a non-royal life is like

Princess Estelle celebrates National Day in folk costume

Members of the royal family were out in full force to celebrate the country's national day on Tuesday. Victoria, who is first-in-line to the throne, and her husband Daniel spent the day at Järfälla municipality where the future Swedish queen gave a speech, celebrating the strength of their community.

Victoria is preparing Estelle and Oscar for royal roles

Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel spent the day at Järfälla municipality

Her parents King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia paid a visit to Kosta Boda heritage glassworks company, which was celebrating 275 years since its launch. The royal couple also visited Växjö town to take part in the National Day celebrations in Linne Park. The 71-year-old King delivered a speech, saying: "Today, on Sweden's national holiday, we have much to celebrate and preserve: the Swedish flag, the Swedish democracy, the Swedish society. Yes, all the things that we value in our great country."

In keeping with tradition, the gates of the royal palace were thrown open on Tuesday morning, allowing members of the public to visit the palace free of entry for one day only. Victoria's younger brother Prince Carl Philip, who is expecting his second baby with wife Princess Sofia, did the honours, opening the palace gates shortly after 10am.