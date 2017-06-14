Prince Carl Philip reveals his and Princess Sofia's second wedding anniversary plans The couple are currently expecting their second child

It’s been two years since Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden tied the knot if a fairytale wedding in Stockholm. Since exchanging vows, the couple have welcomed one-year-old son Prince Alexander and are currently expecting their second child due this September.

The Swedish couple tied the knot on June 13, 2015 Photo: Photo Anders Wiklund, TT

While attending a seminar in honor of Sweden's Stenhammardag Day on Tuesday, the 38-year-old Prince revealed how he planned on celebrating his two-year anniversary with his wife, 32. Carl told Svenskdam, "I'm going home and celebrate with my wife and young son."

A number of royals from across Europe attended Sofia and Carl's nuptials Photo: Mattias Edwall, The Royal Court, Sweden

The Swedish royal and Sofia said “I do” on June 13, 2015 in front of close friends and family, in addition to a number of European royals including the Earl and Countess of Wessex, Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, Queen Maxima and Crown Prince Haakon and Princess Mette-Marit of Norway. The couple's then-three-year-old neice, Princess Estelle, served as a bridesmaid for the joyous occasion.

The couple gathered on the palace's balcony, where Carl spoke to adoring fans Photo: Luca Teuchmann/WireImage

The former model glowed on her big day walking down the aisle in a timeless gown by Swedish designer Ida Sjöstedt that featured intricate lace and a show-stopping train. After the ceremony, Carl addressed well-wishers who gathered outside of the royal palace, telling them, "You want to celebrate the love, and that shows that Sweden is a warm country." Ahead of wedding, Carl confessed to the Swedish channel TV 4, "I don't think I knew the magic of love before I met Sofia. But ever since I met her, I've seen how love can change a person."