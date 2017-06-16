Princess Victoria and Princess Madeleine of Sweden make stylish sister duo on night out The Swedish royal family met Sting and Trudie Styler at the musical prize-giving ceremony

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and her younger sister Princess Madeleine made quite the stylish duo as they attended the Polar Music Prize in Stockholm. It was a family affair for the siblings, who were joined by their brother Prince Carl Philip and their parents King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia on Thursday evening. Carl Philip's pregnant wife Princess Sofia was notably absent from the family gathering.

The royals were guests of honour at the annual ceremony, which was set up by ABBA manager Stig Anderson in the eighties. Victoria, 39, wore a striking silver one shoulder gown, which she paired with silver heels. She was accompanied by her dapper husband Prince Daniel. Madeleine, meanwhile, was summer-ready in a white gown that featured a floral motif; she arrived on the arm of her handsome brother Prince Carl Philip.

Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel attend the Polar Music Prize in Stockholm

During the event, the royals congratulated British singer Sting, who was awarded the Polar Music Prize for his "significant achievements in music and/or musical activity". The royals were also introduced to Jazz musician Wayne Shorter, who went home with the same prize in the classical music category.

Victoria, Madeleine and Carl Philip were enjoying a rare night off parenting duty. The Crown Princess has two children with her husband Daniel – Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar – while Madeleine is also a mum-of-two to Princess Leonore and Prince Nicolas. Carl Philip, meanwhile, is expecting his second child with Princess Sofia. The couple have a one-year-old son Prince Alexander.

Princess Madeleine attended with her brother Prince Carl Philip

Madeleine is based in London for her husband Chris O'Neill's job, but she regularly travels back to Sweden for official engagements and family reunions. She chose to celebrate her son Nicolas' second birthday in her hometown of Stockholm, where the family had a private party at home. Official portraits were released of the adorable little boy, showing Nicolas blowing out his birthday candle.