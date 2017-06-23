Find out which royal just launched their own clothing line!

Pauline Ducruet is adding a little bit of royal flare to the world of fashion. Princess Stephanie of Monaco's 22-year-old daughter took to her Instagram to share the exciting news of her and friend, Maria Zarco's latest venture. "@altered.designs so proud to launch this new project! Go check it out #newproject #makewhatmakesyouhappy #altereddesigns #uniquepieces #limited," the caption read next to the image of Pauline and Maria showing off the over-sized blended denim jackets from the line.

Pauline has launched her own clothing line Photo: Instagram/@paulinedcrt

In a photo posted on the Altered Designs page, Pauline models a pair of all-white linen pants. Grace Kelly's granddaughter is no stranger to the world of fashion. Before moving to New York to attend Parson's School of Design, she interned at Vogue and spent six months working at Louis Vuitton. The young designer is also often spotted sitting front row at some of the biggest fashion shows.

Altered features limited pieces created by Pauline and Maria Photo: Instagram/@altered.designs

Pulling her love of fashion from her mother’s former work in the industry, Pauline shared that she has always had her own style. "My parents never said to me, 'You have to do this, or dress like that," she said in an interview with French newspaper Point de Vue in February. "They always let me do things in accordance with my personality. I’ve always been a little rock n' roll."